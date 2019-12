Avijit Mukul Kishore or Mukul, as he prefers to be called, is a film director and cinematographer based in Mumbai. Mukul was born in Lucknow on 29 August 1969. He grew up in Delhi studying at Salwan Public school and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. He is a graduate in history from Hindu college of New Delhi. During 1987-1992, he worked with Feisal Alkazi's Music Theatre Workshop, as well as working for programmes aimed at children and adolescents on Doordarshan, the Indian state TV channel. After a course of cinematography at the Film and Television Training Institute (FTII) in Pune (India) in 1995, he came to Mumbai. In a short span of time, he has built up an impressive portfolio of work as a cameraman, some of which has been shown at international film festivals and has won critical acclaim.